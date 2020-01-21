Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Pointe-Claire bakery gives sweet assist to Sonic station affected by sudden Bo Pelouse closure

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 6:00 pm
Lina Caruso shows Frank Mancuso the cake she's auctioning off for him. Jan 21, 2020.
Lina Caruso shows Frank Mancuso the cake she's auctioning off for him. Jan 21, 2020. . Dan Spector / Global News

The outpouring of support for West Island residents affected by the sudden closure of the Bo Pelouse landscaping and snow removal company continues, and this latest development just might be the sweetest one yet.

A Pointe-Claire cupcake bakery and café has stepped forward to help the owner of the Sonic gas station by baking a Sonic-themed cake.

READ MORE: West Island drivers gas up after Bo Pelouse closure hits Pointe-Claire gas station

“It’s a nice gesture for a nice man who helps out everyone in the community,” said Lina Caruso, owner of Crème Fraîche, Boutique de Cupcakes, which is just steps from the Sonic in the Valois Village.

West Island drivers gas up after Bo Pelouse closure hits Pointe-Claire gas station
West Island drivers gas up after Bo Pelouse closure hits Pointe-Claire gas station

Bo Pelouse owed thousands to Sonic owner Frank Mancuso when they went bust.  To help him recuperate the lost money, Lina Caruso and her baker decided to auction off the cake.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve known Frank for five years,” she told Global News.

“He’s a regular customer, he helps everyone in the community, he’s helped me too, so I wanted to give back.”

READ MORE: West Island snow removal company scoops thousands abandoned by Bo Pelouse

The plan is to auction the cake off on the Crème Fraiche Cupcake Boutique Facebook page, with all proceeds going to the owner of the garage and gas station.

“I was surprised,” said Mancuso, who was driven to tears by his friend’s willingness to help.

“It was a thoughtful gesture.”

Caruso’s hope is that the auction reaches $1,000 by the time bidding closes on Wednesday.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bo-Pelousewest island communityBo Pelouse closureFrank mancusoBoutique de Cupcakescreme fraiche Boutique de Cupcakeslina carusorème Fraîchesonic station donegani
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.