Pointe-Claire bakery gives sweet assist to Sonic station affected by sudden Bo Pelouse closure

The outpouring of support for West Island residents affected by the sudden closure of the Bo Pelouse landscaping and snow removal company continues, and this latest development just might be the sweetest one yet.

A Pointe-Claire cupcake bakery and café has stepped forward to help the owner of the Sonic gas station by baking a Sonic-themed cake.

“It’s a nice gesture for a nice man who helps out everyone in the community,” said Lina Caruso, owner of Crème Fraîche, Boutique de Cupcakes, which is just steps from the Sonic in the Valois Village.

Bo Pelouse owed thousands to Sonic owner Frank Mancuso when they went bust. To help him recuperate the lost money, Lina Caruso and her baker decided to auction off the cake.

“I’ve known Frank for five years,” she told Global News.

“He’s a regular customer, he helps everyone in the community, he’s helped me too, so I wanted to give back.”

The plan is to auction the cake off on the Crème Fraiche Cupcake Boutique Facebook page, with all proceeds going to the owner of the garage and gas station.

“I was surprised,” said Mancuso, who was driven to tears by his friend’s willingness to help.

“It was a thoughtful gesture.”

Caruso’s hope is that the auction reaches $1,000 by the time bidding closes on Wednesday.