West Island snow removal company scoops thousands abandoned by Bo Pelouse

West Island snow removal company DLC has taken on some 3,700 new clients, one week after snow removal business Bo Pelouse suddenly closed its doors.

To accommodate the massive influx of contracts, the Kirkland-run business has added new tractors to its fleet, bringing the number to 55.

DLC has also hired 20 former Bo Pelouse drivers to help take on the massive amount of business.

“We have had picketing crews en mass, ” DLC co-owner Alanna Roszkowski said. “We had every single picket in the ground by the weekend. Anyone new who’s come in, we’ve been tackling those daily.”

DLC runs several smaller West Island snow removal companies, servicing some 9,000 clients.

Bo Pelouse suddenly stopped its operation after 30 years in late December without warning, leaving an estimated 5,500 clients to dig for themselves.

Marc Guindon, the owner of Bo Pelouse, issued a public apology to clients on the company’s website.

He said Bo Pelouse had been struggling for several years and that he had no other option than to immediately close down.

According to the Quebec business registry, the company has not yet declared bankruptcy.

Clients who paid for the former company’s services by credit card have been refunded but many who paid with cash or cheques, like Pointe-Claire resident Heidi Van Gaffen, may not see their money returned.

“No, there is nothing, none of us paid with credit card and I don’t know if there is any money,” Van Gaffen said.

Option Consommateurs lawyer Elise Theriault says there is little hope for reimbursement.

“For now, there are not much options if the company is for filing bankruptcy, the chances of recovering their money are thin,” Theriault said.