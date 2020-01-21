Ice flies off truck, smashes GO bus windshield on Highway 401

Send this page to someone via email

Police are reminding drivers to clear snow off of their vehicles after Metrolinx says one of its GO buses travelling along Highway 401 was struck by a sheet of ice that flew off a transport truck Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Metrolinx said there were passengers on the bus when the ice smashed into the driver’s side of the windshield around 9:25 a.m. near Meadowvale Road.

While it was “nearly impossible” to see through the windshield after the impact, the driver was able to maintain control and pull over, Metrolinx said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

“We are incredibly grateful that no one was seriously injured,” Metrolinx vice president of bus services Eve Wiggins said.

“The fact that our driver was able keep control of the bus on the 401 is a sign of his skill.”

The incident, which is now under investigation by police and transit officers, has OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reminding drivers to clear snow and ice off their vehicles before driving.

Metrolinx says the bus driver was able to safely pull over. Handout / Metrolinx

“These sheets of ice can cause devastating injuries,” Schmidt said.

“We’ve seen cases where it goes right through the windshield.”

On Monday, Schmidt tweeted about an incident in which ice flew through the windshield of a sedan, seriously injuring a female driver.

“It is dangerous and can be deadly,” he said.

If you don't clear your vehicle of ice and snow, this is what could happen behind you😒

Female driver of this car suffered serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/shwy6PZnfj — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 20, 2020

