Father of 15-year-old fatally shot near Toronto high school believes son was innocent victim

Send this page to someone via email

The grieving father of a 15-year-old shot to death just blocks from the family’s Scarborough home believes his son was minding his own business while walking home from school when he was accidentally shot.

“We heard two guys fighting and run or somehow and somebody shot just by accident — innocent,” said Abdullah Khosrawi while speaking about his son, Safiullah Khosrawi, whom he identified to Global News as the victim of Toronto’s fourth homicide of 2020.

Abdullah said he was driving home from work along Ellesmere Avenue on Monday when he saw the road blocked with police tape near Markham Road. He said he had no idea Safiullah, a Grade 10 student at Woburn Collegiate Institute, was involved.

It was only later when he arrived home that Toronto police officers came to the family home and told him his son was in hospital in critical condition. Minutes later, Khosrawi was informed his son had died.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they responded to calls for the sounds of gunshots in the area of Markham Road and Ellesmere Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a young man with a gunshot wound in serious condition. The teen was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators later said a TTC bus was struck by a stray bullet but no one was injured.

Toronto Police Homicide Squad Det. Sgt. Andy Singh told reporters during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that a 15-year-old boy, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with second-degree murder. He added the accused is also a student at Woburn Collegiate Institute and is known to police.

He said although it’s still early in the investigation, it appears the victim and the suspect didn’t have any previous ties.

“Very brazen and very shocking … it’s very concerning,” he said when asked about the shooting.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight and there was significant pedestrian traffic in and around the area of the incident.”

Singh said police spoke with some witnesses, but he said many still have yet to come forward. He said police believe there might be cellphone video of the incident, urging anyone with video to submit it to officers or to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Abdullah said he has been told there could be more suspects at large.

“They caught one,” he said, shrugging his shoulders.

“My son was a very quiet person, very nice, and he just comes home and goes (to) school. I can’t believe it.”

Abdullah said Safiullah was the youngest of four children who enjoyed playing soccer, swimming and riding his bike.

He said his son was never in any trouble before and is shocked the shooting happened so close to his son’s school.

“All around this area. We never expect it to happen like that, especially around the kids’ school,” said Abdullah, shaking his head.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

The homicide squad is asking to speak to anyone who witnessed this brazen daylight shooting, including students from the school. DS Andy Singh does not believe the victim Safiullah Khosrawi and the accused were friends and can’t say if the accused took the gun to school — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Abdullah Khosrawi, the father of 15-year-old Safiullah Khosrawi says his son was a quiet, nice boy. He told me he never imagined his son would be a victim of gun violence “Never. We knew, we heard that many times this kind of thing happen but this was unbelievable” pic.twitter.com/5ypPACU65h — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 21, 2020