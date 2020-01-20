Teen in life-threatening condition after east-end Toronto shooting, person in custody

A teen has critical injuries after a shooting in east-end Toronto Monday afternoon and a person is in custody, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at around 3:10 p.m. with reports multiple shots were fired.
Toronto police said the victim, who was identified as a young male, was found with a gunshot wound.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the patient was being rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said a person was taken into custody.
The Toronto District School Board instituted a brief lockdown at Woburn Collegiate Institute shortly after the shooting.
More to come.
