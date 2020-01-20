Teen in life-threatening condition after east-end Toronto shooting, person in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has critical injuries after a shooting in east-end Toronto Monday afternoon and a person is in custody, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at around 3:10 p.m. with reports multiple shots were fired.

Toronto police said the victim, who was identified as a young male, was found with a gunshot wound.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the patient was being rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said a person was taken into custody.

The Toronto District School Board instituted a brief lockdown at Woburn Collegiate Institute shortly after the shooting.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Markham Rd & Ellesmere Rd

– reports of multiple gun shots heard

– officers o/s

– located a young male victim, with gun shot wound

– injuries appear to be serious

– emergency run by @TorontoMedics to trauma centre

– investigation ongoing

– will update#GO135493

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2020

A Lockdown that was initiated shortly after dismissal at Woburn CI has now been lifted following a police investigation in the area. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 20, 2020

