Crime

Teen in life-threatening condition after east-end Toronto shooting, person in custody

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 4:22 pm
Police block off the intersection of Markham and Ellesmere roads.
Police block off the intersection of Markham and Ellesmere roads. Erica Vella / Global News

A teen has critical injuries after a shooting in east-end Toronto Monday afternoon and a person is in custody, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at around 3:10 p.m. with reports multiple shots were fired.

Toronto police said the victim, who was identified as a young male, was found with a gunshot wound.

St. Michael's Hospital's trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto's victims of violence

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the patient was being rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said a person was taken into custody.

The Toronto District School Board instituted a brief lockdown at Woburn Collegiate Institute shortly after the shooting.

More to come.

