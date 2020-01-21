Metro Vancouver’s Canada Line adds first 4 of dozen new trains, boosting service

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink added four new trains to its Canada Line fleet, a move it says will carry 800 more people per hour through Vancouver and Richmond during peak times.

The trains, funded under Phase One of the TransLink Mayors’ Council’s 10-year transit plan, are the first of 12 that will be added to the Canada Line.

Bowinn Ma, the NDP government’s parliamentary secretary for TransLink said the four new trains will increase service by 15 per cent, and the full roll out will boost service levels by 35 per cent.

The $88 million for the new trains comes through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, with half the cash coming from the federal government, 33 per cent through the provincial government, and 17 per cent through TransLink.

The remaining trains are expected to be delivered by year-end, after delivery from South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem and testing.

The new trains come about a month after TransLink announced plans to add a new station on the Canada Line, the Capstan Station near No. 3 Road and Capstan Way.

Funding for that $28 million station has been raised by the City of Richmond, with support from developers. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.