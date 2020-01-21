Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Metro Vancouver’s Canada Line adds first 4 of dozen new trains, boosting service

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 4:04 pm
SkyTrain passengers on the Canada Line make their way on to the train in Vancouver August 8, 2013.
SkyTrain passengers on the Canada Line make their way on to the train in Vancouver August 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Lehmann

TransLink added four new trains to its Canada Line fleet, a move it says will carry 800 more people per hour through Vancouver and Richmond during peak times.

The trains, funded under Phase One of the TransLink Mayors’ Council’s 10-year transit plan, are the first of 12 that will be added to the Canada Line.

Bowinn Ma, the NDP government’s parliamentary secretary for TransLink said the four new trains will increase service by 15 per cent, and the full roll out will boost service levels by 35 per cent.

READ MORE: Larger stations or more trains? Canada Line faces tough choice as demand increases

The $88 million for the new trains comes through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, with half the cash coming from the federal government, 33 per cent through the provincial government, and 17 per cent through TransLink.

Vancouver’s Canada Line turns 10
Vancouver’s Canada Line turns 10

The remaining trains are expected to be delivered by year-end, after delivery from South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem and testing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: As Canada Line turns 10, TransLink looks to future while avoiding past mistakes

The new trains come about a month after TransLink announced plans to add a new station on the Canada Line, the Capstan Station near No. 3 Road and Capstan Way.

Funding for that $28 million station has been raised by the City of Richmond, with support from developers. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransitTransLinkCanada LineTransit FundingVancouver transitTransLink fundingcanada line service expansionnew canada line trainsnew trainstranslink canada linetranslink trains
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.