14 Co-op picketers charged with mischief, Unifor escalates boycott

Send this page to someone via email

Fourteen Unifor picketers, including the union’s national president Jerry Dias, were arrested by Regina police and charged with mischief on Monday night.

Chief Evan Bray said these charges are not related to a court injunction, but officers were able to gather enough evidence in the field to warrant the mischief charges. Most of the people who were arrested are not from Saskatchewan, according to Bray.

Bray added their investigation is still ongoing, and charges related to the injunction may be coming. The Regina police are working with lawyers, Crown prosecutors and other police agencies to interpret the injunction.

Out of police custody, Dias held a press conference outside a Co-op gas station Tuesday morning. He said the union is escalating their call to boycott Co-op retail outlets.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night,” Dias said.

The union leader accused the police of acting like “thugs,” saying police told women they would push them. Dias added this is the first time he’s been arrested in 40 years of labour activism.

Bray said he viewed police conduct as respectful and professional on the picket line.

On Monday, Dias said the injunction only applied to Unifor Local 594, and not the national union. Dias said the national chapter is a legally separate entity and is now responsible for the picket line.

Federated Co-operatives Limited argued the injunction extends to all of Unifor and is exploring their legal options.

Bray emphasized that police are not choosing sides, and respect the picketer’s right to strike and Co-op’s right to maintain business.

“We have to be able to find a way to strike that balance, maintain public safety, prevent people from breaking the law, allowing both sides to exercise their rights and of course that is directed through court order, by police,” Bray said.

“When emotions are high and there’s essentially two sides to a discussion, there’s going to be polarizing effects in a community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bray said that police continue to monitor the situation on the picket line, dedicating significant police resources.

More to come…