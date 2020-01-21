Second-degree murder charge laid in Calgary Safeway parking lot homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges in connection with the death of a man found badly beaten in a Safeway parking lot last summer.

The victim was discovered in the south end of the Whitehorn grocery store’s parking lot at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

A Good Samaritan flagged down police officers driving in the area. They performed first aid and called paramedics who rushed the man to hospital, but he later died.

Police said the injuries 40-year-old Darrin Thomas Amond received were caused by a “serious assault.”

Jeremy Whincup, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Amond’s death, police said Tuesday.

Whincup is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 31.

Investigators have yet to release any possible motive for the assault, but said previously that the victim and his attacker may have known each other.