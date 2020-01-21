Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in Calgary Safeway parking lot homicide

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 11:23 am
Calgary police investigate an assault in a parking lot in Whitehorn on July 18, 2019.
Calgary police investigate an assault in a parking lot in Whitehorn on July 18, 2019. Global News / Michael King

Calgary police have laid charges in connection with the death of a man found badly beaten in a Safeway parking lot last summer.

The victim was discovered in the south end of the Whitehorn grocery store’s parking lot at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

READ MORE: Man assaulted in Whitehorn parking lot dies: Calgary police

A Good Samaritan flagged down police officers driving in the area. They performed first aid and called paramedics who rushed the man to hospital, but he later died.

Calgary police investigate an assault in a parking lot in Whitehorn on July 18, 2019.
Calgary police investigate an assault in a parking lot in Whitehorn on July 18, 2019. Michael King, Global News

Police said the injuries 40-year-old Darrin Thomas Amond received were caused by a “serious assault.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Whincup, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Amond’s death, police said Tuesday.

Whincup is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Homicide unit investigating serious assault near Calgary gas station

Investigators have yet to release any possible motive for the assault, but said previously that the victim and his attacker may have known each other.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeHomicideAssaultCalgary PoliceCalgary HomicideSafewayCalgary DeathCalgary WhitehornCalgary AssaultWhitehorn SafewayCalgary Safeway deathCalgary Whitehorn SafewaySafeway deathWhitehorn crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.