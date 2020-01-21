Abandoned husky with ‘weird’ eyes finally finds its forever home

Send this page to someone via email

For one special dog, there’s a lot more to finding a home than meets the eye.

Jubilee, a four-year-old husky, was dropped off at the Husky House in Matawan, New Jersey a few years ago. The breeder felt they couldn’t sell her because she’s “weird looking,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 14.

The dog was born with a congenital eyelid issue, which causes her “weird,” wide eyes to appear shocked. She’d been living out her life at the shelter, unaware of her quickly growing celebrity online.

Husky House first told Jubilee’s story nearly two weeks ago in a post that has since been shared more than 5,000 times.

“Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them,” the shelter wrote in Jubilee’s voice. “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.”

The original post was amended a week later with an exciting update, letting Jubilee’s fans know that she’d been adopted.

“Thanks to everyone who shared Jubilee’s story,” the update reads. “She has found her forever home with previous Husky House adopters and joins her new fur-siblings in a wonderful new life!”

There was a big team of supporters behind the pup before her adoption.

Fans began sending in their Jubilee-inspired artwork to Husky House to show their support for “Team Jubilee,” a charitable group started to raise money for the organization’s adoptable dogs.

“She is such a wonderful pup,” Husky House told Fox5, adding that Jubilee’s new owners want to remain anonymous, but have set up an official Facebook page for their new addition to keep fans updated.

Despite Jubilee’s eye issues, she otherwise has a clean bill of health.

“She has been thoroughly checked out by our vets,” one of the shelter’s representatives told CNN. “It does not affect her in any way or slow her down one bit. She is happy and healthy.”

Over 150 people applied to adopt Jubilee from the Facebook post alone.

“Since the original Facebook post went viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support, and inquiries, including adoption requests,” the representative said told CNN.

“We are so happy to see that everyone feels she is as wonderful as we always knew she was.”

