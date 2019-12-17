Owners adopt abandoned dog after it walked into their house overnight

It was puppy love at first sight.
Emily and Jack Jokinen weren’t expecting a furry visitor in the middle of the night on Saturday, but that’s exactly what they got.
Security footage caught the pup, now known as Suzy Pupman, sauntering into their Philadelphia home at around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 14. Lucky for the abandoned, malnourished dog, the couple had accidentally left their front door open.
He added that his parents were in town visiting and that he briefly wondered if this was “a messed-up Christmas gift.”
Jack Jokinen took to Twitter to shared a photo of the puppy, writing: “I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got there.”
The internet loves a holiday miracle, and the post has since received almost 30,000 likes.
Jack Jokinen also shared black-and-white security camera footage of the dog making its entrance through their wide-open front door. About 30 minutes later, neighbour Steve Grinedling came by to close the door.
After making the discovery, they called animal control and then a veterinarian. They brought her in later that morning to find she wasn’t chipped and had fleas, ticks, dental problems and a missing paw pad.
“As we kind of woke up, we realized, ‘Wait, that’s an underweight dog,'” Jack said. “I felt a lot of ribs. The ribs are the most prominent thing you see about her.”
Many of Jack’s Twitter followers started to speak up about wanting to contribute to Suzy’s health fees, or even adopt her. He raised over US$15,000 through his Venmo and plans to donate whatever remains to a charity.
But better than money and internet fame, Suzy now has a forever home.
“I think she’s just happy to be warm and loved and fed.”
