Emaciated dog rescued from hurricane Dorian ruins aptly named ‘Miracle’

Send this page to someone via email

As the Bahamas continues to recover from the devastation left behind by hurricane Dorian, a beacon of hope emerged from the rubble — a puppy who’s been appropriately named Miracle.

Miracle was found by rescue members of Big Dog Ranch Rescue on Friday after her skeletal body was picked up using infrared detection from a drone, the organization’s website reads.

Trapped under broken glass, debris and an air conditioner, the one-year-old dog was surviving on nothing more than rain water.

READ MORE: Bahamas woman saves almost 100 stray dogs from Hurricane Dorian fury

After being found around 1 p.m. in March Habor, the emaciated dog was rushed to their facilities to receive life-saving treatment and nourishment.

A spokesperson for the charitable cause, Chase Scott, told CNN that Miracle was “skeleton thin and unable to walk” when he was found.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott added that despite being so sickly, he greeted rescue workers with a wagging tail.

Over 130 dogs have been rescued by the organization, and several were from the Marsh Habor area when they were separately from their families during evacuation, their website notes.

2:39 Penticton Fire Chief takes recovery dog to rescue efforts in the Bahamas Penticton Fire Chief takes recovery dog to rescue efforts in the Bahamas

It’s been a community effort saving animals affected and displaced by the devastating storm that ripped through the country on Aug. 24.

One woman, Chella Phillips, took matters into her own hands, personally saving over 100 dogs by housing them in her home to protect them from the storm.

Owner of The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, Phillips took in 97 homeless pups when the streets flooded to an unimaginable depth.

On Sept. 1, the dog rescuer took to Facebook to share photos of the massive amount of dogs she’d taken into her home.

READ MORE: Post-tropical storm Dorian caused over $105M in insured damage in Atlantic Canada: insurance bureau

“Ninety-seven dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night,” she wrote.

“We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside… We may not get hit as hard as other islands, (and) each island has abundance of homeless dogs. My heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide.”

Story continues below advertisement

The hurricane pummeled the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama Island for nearly two days straight before moving north to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm has since passed, but the impact remains.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca