Bahamas woman saves almost 100 stray dogs from Hurricane Dorian fury

The Bahamas resident Chella Phillips has made it her mission to help some victims of Hurricane Dorian‘s fury: stray dogs.

When Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Monday, it was a Category 5 storm that left devastation in its wake, killing five people.

Owner of The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, Phillips took in 97 homeless pups when the streets flooded to an unimaginable depth.

On Sept. 1, the dog rescuer took to Facebook to share photos of the massive amount of dogs she’d taken into her home.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night,” she wrote.

“We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside… We may not get hit as hard as other islands, [and] each island has abundance of homeless dogs. My heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide.”

Phillips told Fox 4 that there are still hundreds of dogs roaming the streets, given that the majority are not spayed or neutered, and therefore breed out of control.

“You see them on the street, abused suffering, but they have this heart so big,” she told the broadcast station. “All they want is to give you all of their love.”

After her two water pumps failed, Phillips had to use buckets to remove water from her home.

As of Tuesday, nearly US$80,000 has been raised in support of her organization.

Hurricane Dorian pummelled the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama Island for most of Sunday night and Monday.

As the island now attempts to recover, the monster storm has weakened to a Category 2 and has begun making its way to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

It’s expected to get “dangerously close” to Florida on Tuesday night.

Georgia will be hit on Wednesday and into Thursday night, while it’s expected to impact the Carolinas later that evening.

