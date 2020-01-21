Canadians criticize Trudeau after visit to Oh Doughnuts bakery in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A local bakery is fighting back against online criticism after the Prime Minister made an unscheduled visit Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted online that he stopped in at Winnipeg bakery Oh Doughnuts to pick up tasty treats during a three-day Liberal Cabinet Retreat being held in the city until Tuesday.

Oh Doughnuts replied to Trudeau’s online post by thanking the PM, adding “Pretty sure Heath Canada would agree everything is okay in moderation.”

Thanks for stopping by @JustinTrudeau . We can confirm he carried these out the door. Pretty sure Health Canada would agree everything is okay in moderation😉. Also most of our ingredients are local and those boxes are carbon neutral, right @GeorgettePack ?😊 https://t.co/oe8ibeuIeX — OhDoughnuts (@OhDoughnuts) January 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians quickly attacked the Prime Minister for his decision to choose a pricier bakery, rather than a fast food joint, such as Tim Horton’s.

Oh Doughnuts promptly replied with a lengthy list of social media posts, explaining the importance of supporting local businesses.

From ingredients, to benefits plans for their employees, Oh Doughnuts listed off the reasons people should visit local stores like bakeries.

View link » We are locally owned;employ 30+ staff who enjoy breaks and have the option of joining a benefit plan;we use local butter, eggs and flour;our doughnuts are made fresh daily;we do our best to pay a living wage & never pay minimum wage; 3/4 — OhDoughnuts (@OhDoughnuts) January 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The online backlash comes as the federal government is getting ready to roll out a five-year, multimillion-dollar ad campaign this summer in the hope that teaching the public how Canadian farms operate and what their standards are will get more people to “buy Canadian.”

According to a contract notice posted on Monday morning, Agriculture Canada is looking for a marketing firm to help it launch a “social marketing campaign to better connect Canadians with, and instil pride in, Canada’s food system and its agriculture, food and seafood products.”

The official name for that project is the “Buy Canadian Promotion Campaign,” and it comes amid a major shift in consumer eating habits towards plant-based proteins and questions about the environmental impacts of industrialized global farming.