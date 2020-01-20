1 dead, 3 injured in crash between school bus and pickup truck in Rawdon, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash between a school bus and a pickup truck on Monday in Rawdon, in southwestern Quebec.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said they were called just before 3:45 p.m. to Highway 337 for the collision that involved a school bus that was transporting 20 or more teenage students.

READ MORE: 2 injured after roof collapses on Blainville construction site

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. No identifying information about the driver was given.

Three teenage students who were on the bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the bus did not suffer any injuries and was not transported to hospital.

SQ spokesperson Marie-Michelle Moore said Highway 337 had been closed in both directions with a detour in place.

Story continues below advertisement

A second school bus was called to the scene to transport the rest of the students home.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances around the crash is underway.

1:14 Teen driver involved in horrific crash dies Teen driver involved in horrific crash dies