News

2 injured after roof collapses on Blainville construction site

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 4:40 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 4:55 pm
The residential building was undergoing construction to become condos.
The residential building was undergoing construction to become condos. TVA

Two construction workers were sent to hospital after a roof collapsed on their worksite in Blainville in southwestern Quebec on Monday.

According to Claude Deschuymer, director of the Blainville fire department, authorities were called to Carmelle-Boutin Street at 12:55 p.m. after the second and third floors collapsed onto the first.

Deschuymer said there were five construction workers on site but only two were injured.

One man suffered a serious head injury and the other man suffered a leg injury, said Deschuymer. He could not confirm the age of either victim.

The residential building was undergoing construction to become condos.

Both victims were transported to hospital.

Quebec’s worker health and safety board (CNESST), as well as the fire department and police, were on site to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

