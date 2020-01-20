2 drivers killed in Eastern Townships car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers have died after their cars collided near Cookshire-Eaton, about 30 kilometers east of Sherbrooke.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 108.

Police say the driver of the car heading to Sherbrooke lost control and crashed into another automobile.

READ MORE: Police investigating 2 separate overnight incidents in Montreal’s north-end

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the hospital. There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.

Route 108 was still closed as of 8:30 a.m. to traffic southwest of Cookshire-Eaton. The SQ still did not know when vehicles would be allowed to pass.

Investigators were examining the scene and the two damaged cars had not yet been towed.

Story continues below advertisement

Route 108, approximately 175 kilometers long, passes through several municipalities between Sherbrooke and Beauceville.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise