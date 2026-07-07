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Weather

Raging storm batters cottage country straddling Manitoba-Ontario border

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 6:22 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada says nearly 100 millimetres of rainfall and strong wind gusts were reported in some communities along the Manitoba-Ontario border. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says nearly 100 millimetres of rainfall and strong wind gusts were reported in some communities along the Manitoba-Ontario border. Courtesy of Robin Frieling
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Swamped boats, downed trees, yards turned into rivers and streets into lakes.

That’s some of the chaos caused by a massive storm Monday afternoon that battered a 200-km stretch from Whiteshell Provincial Park, along the Manitoba-Ontario border, to Dryden, Ont.

Cellphone alerts started going off at 1:37 p.m. local time Monday and didn’t end until after 4 p.m.

Environment Canada reports nearly 100 mm of rain fell in some parts of the region, causing widespread overland flooding, as more than half the rain fell within an hour.

Wind gusts reached 125 km/h, downing trees and power lines. Two red alerts were issued for tornadoes but investigators haven’t determined if any touched down.

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Hydro One says more than 4,000 customers lost power. As of Tuesday afternoon 3,000 were still without.

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As cleanup of yards and flooded basements continues, no more rain is in the forecast for the region on Wednesday or Thursday.

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