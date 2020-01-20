Kingston police arrest man in connection with string of break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Kingston man is facing charges after several downtown homes were broken into and stolen from.

Kingston police were called to a downtown home that was not in the university district on Jan. 17 around 12:40 a.m. after the occupants woke upon hearing someone inside their home. According to police, when the residents woke up, they saw a man running out their back door.

Officers found footprints leading away from the home, and a hiking backpack filled with items stolen from the home.

The residents had cameras set up outside the home, which caught footage of the man entering the home through the backdoor, removing the backpack and then running away when he was confronted by the residents.

Kingston police say he is also responsible for break-ins at two other homes in the area that morning.

Around 7 p.m. that evening, a man went to Kingston police headquarters wearing clothing that matched that of the man in the security video. Police also claim he was wearing a jacket stolen from a downtown store.

He was arrested and charged with three break and enters, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and eight counts of breach of probation.