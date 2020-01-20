Menu

Crime

Kingston police arrest man in connection with string of break-ins

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 4:09 pm
A Kingston man was arrested on Friday after several downtown homes were broken into and stolen from.
A Kingston man was arrested on Friday after several downtown homes were broken into and stolen from.

A 24-year-old Kingston man is facing charges after several downtown homes were broken into and stolen from.

Kingston police were called to a downtown home that was not in the university district on Jan. 17 around 12:40 a.m. after the occupants woke upon hearing someone inside their home. According to police, when the residents woke up, they saw a man running out their back door.

READ MORE: 13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break

Officers found footprints leading away from the home, and a hiking backpack filled with items stolen from the home.

The residents had cameras set up outside the home, which caught footage of the man entering the home through the backdoor, removing the backpack and then running away when he was confronted by the residents.

Kingston police say he is also responsible for break-ins at two other homes in the area that morning.

13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break
13 Queen's student homes ransacked over holiday break

Around 7 p.m. that evening, a man went to Kingston police headquarters wearing clothing that matched that of the man in the security video. Police also claim he was wearing a jacket stolen from a downtown store.

He was arrested and charged with three break and enters, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and eight counts of breach of probation.

