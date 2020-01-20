Menu

News

Crash in west Edmonton creates traffic delays on Whitemud

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 3:24 pm
Three-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive and 149 Street on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Three-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive and 149 Street on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Global News

A three-vehicle collision in west Edmonton caused major traffic tie-ups late Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m., officers responded to a collision at Whitemud westbound and 149 Street.

A police spokesperson said it was a three-vehicle crash involving a Jeep, a GMC and a semi truck.

The GMC had three people inside; one of whom was taken to hospital “for precautionary reasons.”

The Jeep had two occupants; one of whom was taken to hospital “for precautionary reasons.”

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

At around 12:30 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be cleared shortly.

Other drivers caught behind the crash reported waiting over an hour — in some cases, 90 minutes — in traffic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
