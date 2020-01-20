Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Céline Dion sings ‘Over the Rainbow’ for her late mother in heartfelt tribute

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 3:50 pm
Céline Dion’s beloved mother passes away
Thérèse Tanguay Dion, Céline Dion's mother, died peacefully on Friday at the age of 92.

Only hours after the death of her mother, Céline Dion took the stage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla., to perform the 1939 classic Over the Rainbow as a commemorative tribute.

The concert, which took place on Friday, was the second of two nights in Florida on Dion’s Courage tour, and despite her loss, she powered through the show with a full 18-song set — including her emotional rendition of the beloved Wizard of Oz track.

Throughout the Courage tour, Dion, 51, has ended her concerts with a cover of John Lennon’s Imagine; however, she chose to dedicate this particular concert to her mother Thérèse Tanguay Dion instead.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…” the pop icon wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke of her mother’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Je t’aime maman ❤️🌈 – Céline xx…

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

Following the performance, the My Heart Will Go On singer shared a brief few words to her mother before breaking down in tears.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “I love you all. Thank you for my mom… Good night.”

READ MORE: Thérèse Tanguay Dion, mother of Céline Dion, dead at 92

Tanguay Dion, or Maman Dion as she was affectionately known in the province of Quebec, died peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning surrounded by her loved ones. She was 92.

She was the mother of 14 children. Céline was her youngest.

Céline Dion’s beloved mother passes away
Céline Dion’s beloved mother passes away

Tanguay Dion had a cooking show on French-language network TVA. She was known for devoting her time to helping children in need with her Maman Dion foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love you, Mom,” Dion wrote in French on Instagram following the concert.

READ MORE: Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank fans for ‘outpouring of love’ following Neil Peart’s death

Dion will return to Canada for four more concert dates in the spring.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Céline Dion website.

Remaining Canadian Courage tour dates:

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

— With files from Kalina Laframboise

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Celine DionTherese Tanguay DionMaman DionOver The RainbowCeline Dion 2020Celine Dion motherCeline Dion Over the RainbowCeline Dion's mom
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.