Unifor says no trucks are coming or going from Co-op Refinery despite court order

Despite a court injunction limiting traffic delays, Unifor says they are not letting any traffic in or out of the Co-op Refinery Complex. This is the latest escalation as the labour dispute enters its sixth week.

“The injunction was against Local 594. The national union is now the group legally that is doing the major blockade, so we’ll deal with that in court,” Unifor national president Jerry Dias said.

“Our argument today is that we are not violating any injunction at all. “

Dias said that the national union and Local 594, which represents Regina’s refinery employees, are separate legal entities and the national union has not been taken to court.

A truck sits on the train tracks near the Co-op Refinery as Unifor blocks all traffic in and out of the complex on Jan. 20, 2019. Stewart Manahs/Global News

In a press release, Federated Co-opertatives Limited (FCL) said the union is “illegally blockading the Co-op Refinery’s entrance points.” FCL described the blockades as a “bullying tactic” and argue this is another violation of the court injunction.

The court decision lists “Unifor Canada, Local 594, representing all members of Unifor Canada, Local 594” as defendants.

FCL argues this language means the injunction extends to all of Unifor, not just Local 594.

“We have been in contact with the Regina Police Service today and exploring all of our legal options. The union continues to be breaking the law,” FCL spokesperson Brad DeLorey said in an emailed response.

Under a court order, picketers are only allowed to hold up traffic in and out of the refinery for 10 minutes. That was considered enough time for picketers to explain their position on the pension dispute.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) were on site Monday. The RPS said their role is to keep the peace and ensure everyone’s rights are upheld.

The police statements acknowledge that Unifor has a right to picket and FCL has a right to conduct business. The RPS said they are in close communication with both sides in this “emotionally charged environment.”

A long line of Co-op fuel trucks waits outside the refinery due to a Unifor blockade on Jan. 20, 2019. Stewart Manhas/Global News

Due to traffic delays from trucks not being allowed in and out of the refinery, police are advising drivers to avoid 9th Avenue North, McDonald Street and Fleet Street near the refinery. The blockade is also causing traffic back-up on Highway 46 heading into Regina.

While employees remain locked-out of the refinery, it appears Unifor plans on keeping their blockade going.

“Our workers are not going to go back to work when the corporation is making a billion dollars a year and taking a major concession to their pension plan,” Dias said.

“It’s not very complicated, the Co-op makes $3 million a day in profits. They’re not going to make $3 million today. Tomorrow doesn’t look very good either.”

Over the weekend, Unifor released another “scab video” on their social media. The latest video is requesting the names of replacement workers photographed on refinery grounds.

FCL said Unifor is engaging in “spy tactics,” using a telephoto lens to take photos on workers, calling it a “serious invasion of privacy.”

This blockade follows a previous “meet the scabs” video, blockades of Co-op retailers and calls for a nationwide boycott as the labour dispute escalated.