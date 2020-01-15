Unifor removes video featuring Regina business owner mistaken for ‘scab’

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor has deleted a previous version of their “Meet the Scabs” video that mistakenly identified a Regina business owner for a replacement worker.

The video has since been updated with a similar version that doesn’t feature Kalpesh Patel, who is co-owner of Birmingham’s Vodka and Ale House.

The original video has also been deleted from Unifor’s Facebook page. Unifor posted the updated video on their official Twitter account Wednesday morning.

Kevin Bittman, president for Unifor Local 594 said his local, which represents the 800 locked out employees, said the local had nothing to do with the video. He was unaware changes were made and deferred questions to Scott Doherty, executive assistant to the national president of Unifor.

Global News has reached out to both Patel and Doherty for comment.

ICYMI – Meet the Co-op Scabs.

There is no excuse to cross a picket line and steal from another worker's family. @Unifor594 members who are locked out @CoopRefinery deserve a #fairdeal from greedy @CoopFCL #canlab pic.twitter.com/VNgH1aKeRJ — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) January 15, 2020

On Tuesday, the Co-op Refinery Complex spokesperson Brad DeLorey confirmed to Global News that Patel was mistakenly identified.

“There is a separate temporary worker with the name Patel on the site, however, they declined to give his legal name, or specify if there were other similarities between the legal names of the two gentlemen,” DeLorey told Global News.

Patel said he’s never been to Regina’s Co-op Refinery and has never heard of Unifor.

“I have nothing to do with them so I want to clear my name. I don’t want to damage my business, name or reputation,” Patel said on Monday.

Patel woke up to numerous phone calls Friday morning. He said people called him a scab and asked him why he would take refinery worker’s jobs.

He said he was in shock.

“Everybody was calling me, what are you doing? I didn’t know anything about the video and found it from other people,” Patel said.

“They took it from my Facebook profile … I’m surprised. I don’t know why they took my picture and used it.”

Scott Doherty, the executive assistant to Unifor’s national president, told 980 CJME on Monday that the union is looking into Patel’s claims.

If it was a mistake, Doherty said appropriate action will be taken by Unifor.

The “Meet the Scabs” original video posted to Twitter had received over 133,000 views.

—With files from Jon Guignard and Elise Darwish