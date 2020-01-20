Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party to perform during 2020 Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

Four iconic Canadian rock bands will be taking the stage at the Big Four Roadhouse during the 2020 Calgary Stampede.

Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party are joining together for the Saints and Sinners Tour, which will be stopping in Calgary on Monday, July 6.

“I’m not sure that there’s a single concert-goer out there that can handle what’s going to happen when all four of our bands are firing on all cylinders night after night,” Jeff Martin from The Tea Party said in a news release.

“This is a tour not to be missed. Mark my words.” Tweet This

Moist frontman David Usher believes the tour will be a special experience for the bands.

“We’ve been on festivals and tours together over the years, but this unique shared bill with all four acts is going to be killer,” Usher said.

Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley echoed those sentiments.

“It’s going to be fun getting out there with these guys every night,” Thornley added. “That’s a lot of hits.”

Headstones lead singer Hugh Dillon, meanwhile, said the concert will be a “once-in-a-lifetime rock n’ roll show.”

Tickets for the concert are $69 and go on sale on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3-12.