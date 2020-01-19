Rick Zamperin: Chiefs and 49ers offer mouth-watering Super Bowl matchup

Send this page to someone via email

And then there were two.

Four and a half months after the 100th season of the National Football League kicked off at Soldier Field in Chicago, only two teams are left standing in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl game since 2013 after beating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in a one-sided NFC Championship game Sunday night.

For the first time since Super Bowl IV, 50 years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the NFL final after they came back to beat the Tennessee Titans in Sunday afternoon’s AFC title game, 35-24.

San Francisco’s stifling defence bottled up Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offence while Raheem Mostert ran through Green Bay’s defenders for a 49ers’ franchise playoff record 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Over in Kansas City, the Chiefs were trailing 17-7 midway through the second quarter before they turned the tables on Tennessee by scoring four straight touchdowns — including an electrifying 27-yard touchdown run by QB Patrick Mahomes.

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZC8Ts5dHqK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

The 49ers have one of the best all-around defences in the league and the Chiefs have one of the most dynamic offences in the NFL, a brilliant matchup that will bring an end to the NFL’s centennial season.

These two teams will meet in Super Bowl LIV in two weeks time, giving us plenty of time to go over the strengths and weaknesses of each club and ultimately choose a winner.

I will say this, if both the Chiefs and 49ers play to their full potential in Miami on Feb. 2 it will be one heck of an exciting championship game.

