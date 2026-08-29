Stampeders score late for 28-23 win over Ticats

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Dedrick Mills ran for a 49-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left in the game to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 28-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

Although the Stampeders missed the two-point convert, they held on for the come-from-behind victory to improve to 5-6.

Linebacker Kyle Wilson picked off a pass by Hamilton’s backup quarterback Jake Dolegala to end the game.

With Vernon Adams Jr., out of Calgary’s lineup due to a head injury, Josh Love made his first CFL start for the Stampeders and threw a touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou.

Love completed 24 of 35 passes for 263 yards to go with his first career touchdown pass and one interception.

Making his first appearance of the season for Calgary after sustaining a groin injury during training camp, Rene Paredes kicked five field goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Tre Ford threw touchdown passes to Myron Mitchell and Kenny Lawler for the Tiger-Cats (4-8), who have lost two games in a row.

In addition to completing 15 of 24 passes for 212 yards, Ford ran for 80 yards on six carries.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals for the Ticats.

After Paredes opened the scoring with a 42-yard field goal, the Ticats answered with a touchdown when Mitchell caught a 51-yard pass from Ford to cap off a quick three-play, 70-yard drive.

Paredes booted a 32-yard field goal at 11:46 of the first quarter before Liegghio responded with one from 37 yards out at 1:39 of the second quarter.

After a 45-yard field goal by Paredes, the veteran Calgary kicker attempted another from 42 yards, but missed it wide to the right.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ticats took a 13-9 lead at 13:27 of the second quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Liegghio.

Dejon Brissett delivered in Calgary’s last drive of the first half by hauling in a long pass from Love before doing a forward somersault for a 55-yard gain.

Four plays later, Ajou caught a five-yard pass from Love for his first touchdown with the Stampeders to put Calgary up 16-13.

Ajou is the 13th different Calgary player to score a touchdown this season, which gives the Stampeders the league lead in that category.

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders, who were scheduled to host the Toronto Argonauts later Saturday, have 12 players who have scored touchdowns.

After their first drive stalled to start the third quarter, the Ticats got the ball right back in Calgary territory when defensive lineman Charbel Dabire intercepted a pass at the 14-yard line.

Love’s pass deflected off offensive linemen D’Antne Demery and Chris Fortin before Dabire reached out to grab the loose ball.

On the next play, Ford fired a 14-yard strike into the end zone to Lawler to put the Ticats backup 20-16.

Following a 51-yard field goal by Paredes early in the fourth quarter, Liegghio responded with a kick of his own from 36 yards out.

Story continues below advertisement

Paredes added a 47-yard field goal with 2:20 remaining in the game to pull the Stamps within a point before Mills ran in for the game-winning touchdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2026.