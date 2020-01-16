Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at 2020 Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Demi Lovato has announced she’ll be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

The 27-year-old pop star broke the news on social media with a photo featuring text that reads: “Super Bowl LIV Miami 02. 02. 20.”

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,” she captioned the photo.

Lovato hasn’t performed live since her hospitalization in July 2018.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer was rushed to the hospital following a suspected overdose.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representatives said in a statement at the time.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect, and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato’s Super Bowl announcement comes a day after she took to social media to reveal that she’ll be performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 live from Los Angeles.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #Grammys @recordingacademy @cbstv,” she captioned her announcement.

Lovato is joining previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

