Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at 2020 Super Bowl

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 9:53 am
Demi Lovato performs on the Mundo stage on Day 2 of Rock in Rio Lisbon on June 24, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Demi Lovato performs on the Mundo stage on Day 2 of Rock in Rio Lisbon on June 24, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pedro Gomes/Redferns

Demi Lovato has announced she’ll be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

The 27-year-old pop star broke the news on social media with a photo featuring text that reads: “Super Bowl LIV Miami 02. 02. 20.”

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,” she captioned the photo.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato breaks silence in 1st interview since hospitalization

Lovato hasn’t performed live since her hospitalization in July 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sorry Not Sorry singer was rushed to the hospital following a suspected overdose.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representatives said in a statement at the time.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect, and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato ‘taking a break’ from social media after defending Scooter Braun

Lovato’s Super Bowl announcement comes a day after she took to social media to reveal that she’ll be performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 live from Los Angeles.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #Grammys @recordingacademy @cbstv,” she captioned her announcement.

Lovato is joining previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Demi LovatoDemi Lovato twitterdemi lovato 2020demi lovato 2020 super bowldemi lovato national anthem 2020 super bowldemi lovato national anthem sbliv 2020demi lovato national anthem super bowldemi lovato sbliv anthem singerdemi lovato super bowldemi lovato super bowl 2020
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.