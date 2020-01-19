Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Tactical, crisis teams respond to weapons call in Saskatoon

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 10:44 am
Updated January 19, 2020 11:13 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service Tactical Support Unit, Crisis Negotiation Team and officers are on the scene of a weapons call at a residence in the 100 block of Stillwater Drive

According to police, firearms are believed to be present in the residence. No one is believed to be inside the home and four people have been taken into custody.

READ MORE: Death in Saskatoon ruled non-criminal ‘accident’ involving gun

Traffic is restricted in the area and Saskatoon Police is asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

More information will become available as the incident progresses.

Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan
Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceWeaponsSaskatoonSPSTactical Support UnitCrisis Negotiation TeamStillwater Dr
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.