Tactical, crisis teams respond to weapons call in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service Tactical Support Unit, Crisis Negotiation Team and officers are on the scene of a weapons call at a residence in the 100 block of Stillwater Drive

According to police, firearms are believed to be present in the residence. No one is believed to be inside the home and four people have been taken into custody.

Traffic is restricted in the area and Saskatoon Police is asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

More information will become available as the incident progresses.

2:02 Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement