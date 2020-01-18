Menu

Police lay attempted murder charge following Saskatoon stabbing

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 4:52 pm
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Saskatoon police continue to investigate after a 35-year-old was stabbed Saturday. File / Global News

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges including attempted murder after an individual was stabbed in Saskatoon.

Police say the incident took place early Saturday morning on the 1000 block of Avenue J South.

READ MORE: New manslaughter trial ordered in Saskatoon stabbing death of Rocky Genereaux

Saskatoon police had received a call regarding an unknown problem. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is now stable.

In addition to attempted murder, the accused is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of a court order.

READ MORE: 2 Saskatoon police officers seriously hurt in collision

He will appear before a justice of the peace Saturday. Police have not released his name.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at (306) 975-8300.

