Police lay attempted murder charge following Saskatoon stabbing

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges including attempted murder after an individual was stabbed in Saskatoon.

Police say the incident took place early Saturday morning on the 1000 block of Avenue J South.

Saskatoon police had received a call regarding an unknown problem. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is now stable.

In addition to attempted murder, the accused is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of a court order.

He will appear before a justice of the peace Saturday. Police have not released his name.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at (306) 975-8300.