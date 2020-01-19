Halifax police investigating alleged robbery at Irving gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged robbery at an Irving Gas Station at 280 Lacewood Ave.

Police say they received a report saying a man with a knife had robbed the store before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officer and a police service dog responded to the scene and conducted a thorough search. They were unable to locate the suspect, described as a man between the ages of 19 and 30 years old.

At the time of the alleged robbery, the suspect was wearing a light blue hooded jacket, jeans and gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

