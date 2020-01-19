Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating alleged robbery at Irving gas station

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 10:41 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at an Irving gas station.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at an Irving gas station. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged robbery at an Irving Gas Station at 280 Lacewood Ave.

Police say they received a report saying a man with a knife had robbed the store before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North End stabbing

No one was injured in the incident.

Officer and a police service dog responded to the scene and conducted a thorough search. They were unable to locate the suspect, described as a man between the ages of 19 and 30 years old.

READ MORE: Woman, 2 cats escape Cole Harbour blaze

At the time of the alleged robbery, the suspect was wearing a light blue hooded jacket, jeans and gloves.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

4 people charged after gas station break-in north of Edmonton
4 people charged after gas station break-in north of Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyArmed RobberyHalifax crimeKnife
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.