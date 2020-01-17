Menu

Canada

Woman, 2 cats escape Cole Harbour blaze

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 3:40 pm
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Reynold Gregor/Global News

A woman and two cats escaped a burning house in Cole Harbour Friday.

Fire crews were called to Coleridge Court around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Nobody was injured, but the frigid temperatures were a challenge for the firefighters.

“When we arrived it was fully involved,” said Halifax Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Dean. “I think the crews did really well to contain it and kind of keep the damage as minimal as possible, although it is extensive.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

