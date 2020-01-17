Woman, 2 cats escape Cole Harbour blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and two cats escaped a burning house in Cole Harbour Friday.

Fire crews were called to Coleridge Court around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews at Coleridge Court for a House fire. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/COY7pwHUyU — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Nobody was injured, but the frigid temperatures were a challenge for the firefighters.

“When we arrived it was fully involved,” said Halifax Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Dean. “I think the crews did really well to contain it and kind of keep the damage as minimal as possible, although it is extensive.”

0:28 Snake rescued in Kingston fire Snake rescued in Kingston fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.