Crime

Man arrested after barricading himself for hours with firearm in Sunshine Coast home

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 7:06 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 7:07 pm
An RCMP File Photo.
An RCMP File Photo. File / Global News

A man is in custody and could be facing firearms charges after an hours-long standoff with police at a home on the Sunshine Coast Saturday morning.

RCMP say they were called to a home in Secret Cove, roughly 17 minutes northwest of Sechelt, just after 2 a.m.

The caller reported a man was inside the home with a firearm and was a threat to public safety, prompting the caller to flee to a neighbour’s home.

All available officers from the local RCMP detachment were deployed, along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, who contained the home.

After unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the man inside, neighbours were evacuated as a precaution.

The man was finally taken into custody at 9:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported and there are no signs the weapon was fired.

Police kept the home secured as they investigated through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

Anyone with further information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP.

