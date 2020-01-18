Toronto police set up command post in search for missing 82-year-old man

Toronto police continue to search for an 82-year-old missing man who was last seen in the city’s west end early Friday.
Police said Steve Dangov was last seen around 4 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road.
Police have since set up a command post in that area and have labeled the search a “level three,” which is the highest designation.
Dangov is described as having grey and white hair, a thick moustache, and bushy eyebrows.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue jacket and a black cap.
Anyone who sees Dangov is asked to contact police.
