More than century-old Gothic Arches coming down in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Saint John, N.B., are saying goodbye to another of the city’s historic structures.

What was once known as the Gothic Arches is now almost all reduced to rubble.

Crews have nearly brought down the entire structure. Travis Fortnum

It was built in 1878 — one year after the Great Saint John Fire, which destroyed two-thirds of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Since its construction, the stone Gothic Revival structure has stood at on Wentworth Street, also fronting onto Leinster Street and Princess Street.

READ MORE: Saint John’s historic Anglin House faces wrecking ball

It hasn’t actually been a church since 1999 when heritage documents state it was left vacant as a shrinking congregation sought smaller accommodations.

It officially took on the name Gothic Arches when it was converted to a multi-purpose facility, but that didn’t last, and the building again sat empty.

An old sign about one of the structure’s past lives remained outside until demolition began. Travis Fortnum

For the past decade, the structure has been vacant and unheated.

The developer who has since taken ownership of the property hopes to turn it into an eight-story apartment complex with 90 units.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Saint John councilors call for preservation of historic building Saint John councilors call for preservation of historic building

Demolition began in December and, for a while, it looked like the last standing arch would come down Friday.

Because of high winds, however, that was delayed.

The demolition of the former church began in December. Travis Fortnum

Due to the delay, Princess Street is closed between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street until further notice.

Sounds like current conditions are keeping that last piece of the gothic arches up a little longer. The City of Saint John has extended today’s road closures in the area “until further notice”. pic.twitter.com/Wm3uCNSRJi — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement