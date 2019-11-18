Saint John’s historic Anglin House faces wrecking ball

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John has approved an application for the demolition of a piece of the city’s history — the home of Canada’s second speaker of the House of Commons.

Once home to Timothy Warren Anglin, the building located at 157 Waterloo Street is also known as the Anglin House.

It has become something of a symbol of development in Saint John.

Anglin ended up in Saint John after fleeing Ireland in 1849 during the Potato Famine.

While in New Brunswick, he served as an outspoken advocate for the city’s Irish-Catholic community.

“His daughter was a famous Broadway actress,” said Janelle Russell, president of Heritage Saint John.

“There are all sorts of stories, the carriage house around back being used as a theatre before she made it big.” Tweet This

The Anglin House was purchased five years ago by Ivano Andriani, a Nova Scotia-based businessman.

Andriani told Global News that he made the purchase as an investment opportunity with no plans to demolish it.

Instead, he planned to convert the home into a mixed-use space with four luxury apartments upstairs and a doctor’s office on the ground floor.

“He claimed that he wasn’t given the go-ahead as far as any potential zoning,” said Russell on Monday.

When reached for comment, the City of Saint John confirmed that the city staff “did meet with the property owner to discuss available options” but that “a rezoning application for 157 Waterloo Street was never received.”

It’s nearly impossible to keep up growth in Canada’s oldest incorporated city without stepping on something with history.

“I can understand that and I’m all for new development,” said Russell.

“I think we have more than enough vacant land at the moment to build on.” Tweet This

The Anglin House is set to be torn down by the end of the month.