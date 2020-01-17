Menu

Crime

Kingston police urge downtown residents to be ‘vigilant’ following trespasser reports

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 4:14 pm
Kingston police are warning are asking those in the downtown core to call in any suspicious activity, after receiving two reports of a man yelling outside of people's residences in the university district.
Global Kingston

Kingston, Ont. police are asking residents in the university district to be vigilant following reports of a trespasser threatening residents in their homes.

Police say the first incident happened on Jan. 9, around 1:45 a.m., when people inside a home on Division Street woke up to a man yelling threats and vulgarities at them from outside the house.

The man did not try to enter the building and eventually left, Kingston police say.

Two days later, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, residents in a University Avenue apartment reported hearing a man “speaking belligerently” through their window.

That man eventually left too, without incident.

Kingston police are unsure if the incidents are related, but are warning those in the university district and the downtown core to immediately report any suspicious or threatening behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

They are also asking anyone with information about either incident to please contact Det. Carter at 613-549-4660 ext. 6222 or via email at acarter@kingstonpolice.ca.

