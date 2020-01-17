Kingston police urge downtown residents to be ‘vigilant’ following trespasser reports

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont. police are asking residents in the university district to be vigilant following reports of a trespasser threatening residents in their homes.

Police say the first incident happened on Jan. 9, around 1:45 a.m., when people inside a home on Division Street woke up to a man yelling threats and vulgarities at them from outside the house.

The man did not try to enter the building and eventually left, Kingston police say.

Two days later, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, residents in a University Avenue apartment reported hearing a man “speaking belligerently” through their window.

That man eventually left too, without incident.

Kingston police are unsure if the incidents are related, but are warning those in the university district and the downtown core to immediately report any suspicious or threatening behaviour.

They are also asking anyone with information about either incident to please contact Det. Carter at 613-549-4660 ext. 6222 or via email at acarter@kingstonpolice.ca.