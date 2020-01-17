Vancouver, B.C. man facing small fine following double fatal crash in rural Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver, B.C., man is facing a minor provincial charge for his involvement in a crash that killed two people in Perth, Ont.

The two-vehicle collision happened Nov. 10, just before 2 p.m., on Highway 7 between Drummond Concession 9A and Pauls Road in Drummond-North Elmsley Township.

The crash closed the highway well into the evening and two occupants of one of the vehicles, D’Thea Webster, 63, and Maureen O’Neill, 81, both of Northbrook, Ont., died from the injuries they sustained.

After months of investigation, on Jan. 6, Lanark County OPP charged the driver of the other vehicle, 68-year-old James O’Hara of Vancouver, with a provincial Highway Traffic Act offence, failing to share the roadway while meeting oncoming traffic.

The charge, if convicted, carries a small fine of $85, plus a victim fine surcharge, which OPP say might bring the fine over $100.

When asked, OPP did not give any more information about the cause of the crash, or why that particular charge was handed down.

O’Hara is set to appear in provincial court in Perth on Feb. 18.