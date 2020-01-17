‘Significant’ snow expected in Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Significant snowfall is expected on Saturday in Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

A low-pressure system that’s moving into the area will result in snow beginning early Saturday morning, according to the federal weather agency.

The forecast calls for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to fall, with strong winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.

A brief period of rain is possible late Saturday, Environment Canada says, with the snow or rain easing into flurries overnight Saturday.

The weather agency says lake-effect snow is also expected to begin behind the system, which will create more snow for areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

According to Environment Canada, visibility will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which could make travel hazardous.

