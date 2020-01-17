Menu

Crime

Quebec man faces charge of second-degree murder in Mascouche woman’s death

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 10:47 am
Updated January 17, 2020 11:23 am
Quebec provincial police are investigating the killing of a woman in her 30s inside a home in Mascouche.
Quebec provincial police are investigating the killing of a woman in her 30s inside a home in Mascouche. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A man in his 30s is expected to appear and be formally charged at the Joliette courthouse on Friday in connection with the death of Jaël Cantin in Mascouche.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested the suspect late Thursday night after police say Cantin, a 33-year-old mother of six, was killed that morning.

Investigators will not identify the man until he is formally charged in court and would not provide more details. He is facing one charge of second-degree murder.

Mascouche police were called to a home on des Anglais Road early Thursday morning, where they found an injured man and woman. Six children were also inside the home, police say.

Quebec provincial police say the pair was taken to hospital, where Cantin was pronounced dead. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

The children who were inside the home were taken under the care of the SQ.

The SQ has remained tight-lipped about details of the investigation, which was transferred to its major crimes division.

— With files from the Canadian Press

