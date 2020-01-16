Menu

Crime

Sûreté du Québec probe suspicious death in Mascouche

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 9:44 am
Updated January 16, 2020 5:15 pm
SQ police spokesperson Eloise Cossette confirmed that the victim was 33-year-old Jaël Cantin.
SQ police spokesperson Eloise Cossette confirmed that the victim was 33-year-old Jaël Cantin. Jaël Cantin/Facebook

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police is investigating the suspicious death of a mother in Mascouche on Thursday.

SQ spokesperson Eloise Cossette confirmed that the victim was 33-year-old Jaël Cantin.

Mascouche police was called to a home on des Anglais Road around 4 a.m., where they found an injured man and woman. Police said they found several children in the home as well.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating 2 reported overnight shootings

The man and woman were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police say they are not afraid for the life of the man.

The investigation was transferred to the SQ’s major crimes division.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are meeting with several potential witnesses.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Alessia Maratta

© 2020 The Canadian Press
