Crime

Man charged in July 2019 Orléans collision that killed 13-year-old cyclist

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 10:03 am
Updated January 17, 2020 10:06 am
Ottawa police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a 2019 collision with a car while riding his bike.
Ottawa police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a 2019 collision with a car while riding his bike. Screenshot / Google Maps

Months after a vehicle struck and killed a 13-year-old boy riding his bike on an east-end road last July, Ottawa police say they’ve criminally charged the driver of the car that hit the boy.

A 79-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death in the collision that claimed the life of Simon Peter Khouri.

READ MORE: Boy cyclist killed in Orléans collision identified

According to police, the collision happened on Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard near the Highway 174 westbound on-ramp close to 5:30 p.m. on July 23, 2019.

At the time, the police service said the 13-year-old boy “suffered critical, life-threatening injuries on scene” and later died from his injuries in hospital.

READ MORE: Man in custody at Ottawa jail on sex assault charge ‘erroneously released,’ arrest warrant issued

The 79-year-old driver was charged on Thursday, according to a statement from police on Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 21, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service confirmed.

The spokesperson said the charges were laid immediately after investigators finished their probe into the fatal collision.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
