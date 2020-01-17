Man charged in July 2019 Orléans collision that killed 13-year-old cyclist

Months after a vehicle struck and killed a 13-year-old boy riding his bike on an east-end road last July, Ottawa police say they’ve criminally charged the driver of the car that hit the boy.
A 79-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death in the collision that claimed the life of Simon Peter Khouri.
According to police, the collision happened on Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard near the Highway 174 westbound on-ramp close to 5:30 p.m. on July 23, 2019.
At the time, the police service said the 13-year-old boy “suffered critical, life-threatening injuries on scene” and later died from his injuries in hospital.
READ MORE: Man in custody at Ottawa jail on sex assault charge ‘erroneously released,’ arrest warrant issued
The 79-year-old driver was charged on Thursday, according to a statement from police on Friday morning.
He was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 21, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service confirmed.
The spokesperson said the charges were laid immediately after investigators finished their probe into the fatal collision.
COMMENTS