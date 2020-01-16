Wanted man should not have been released from custody, Ottawa police say

A 22-year-old man facing charges of assault and sexual assault should not have been released from custody earlier this week, Ottawa police say.
Police are searching for Brendon Wayne Spurrell, who is wanted on a judge’s bench warrant and is considered dangerous, the police service said in a statement on Thursday.
“Spurrell was in court on Jan. 13, 2020 and was not to be released,” the statement said.
“Circumstances of his release are being examined by provincial authorities.”
Ottawa police first announced that they were looking for Spurrell later on Jan. 13, only saying he was “wanted in relation to ongoing court matters” and was considered “dangerous.”
That first statement did not mention Spurrell was released from custody, nor did it mention the charges he is currently facing.
A police spokesperson said that in some circumstances, the force won’t issue detail the charges a wanted person is facing out of concern for the victim.
The Ottawa Citizen subsequently reported late Wednesday that Spurrell was “accidentally released from custody after an administrative error.”
Global News has not independently confirmed this information and has reached out to the province.
Spurrell is also facing charges related to “a number of breaches,” according to police. He doesn’t have a fixed address at this time, the police spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone with information about Spurrell’s whereabouts to call 911 and to not approach him.
Spurrell is five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, according to police. He has short, black hair and blue eyes.
Police say anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.
