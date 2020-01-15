Man charged after allegedly stabbing sleeping man in Old Ottawa South

Send this page to someone via email

A man sought by police after allegedly stabbing a sleeping man in an Old Ottawa South business last week has been arrested and charged, Ottawa police say.

Police reported on Thursday that a male suspect approached a 59-year-old man around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 and began stabbing him before taking off.

This happened at a business in the 1200 block of Bank Street, according to police.

A police spokesperson said Wednesday that the two men didn’t know each other and that it was a non-targeted incident.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, Const. Amy Gagnon said.

Officers arrested and charged a 32-year-old Ottawa man in connection with the reported stabbing on Tuesday, according to an update from police on Wednesday.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. Investigators have not recovered a weapon in this case, Gagnon said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, however police have not closed their investigation into the incident, Gagnon said.