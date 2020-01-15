Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after allegedly stabbing sleeping man in Old Ottawa South

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 11:15 am
Ottawa police have charged a man who allegedly stabbed a sleeping man on Jan. 9.
Ottawa police have charged a man who allegedly stabbed a sleeping man on Jan. 9. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

A man sought by police after allegedly stabbing a sleeping man in an Old Ottawa South business last week has been arrested and charged, Ottawa police say.

Police reported on Thursday that a male suspect approached a 59-year-old man around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 and began stabbing him before taking off.

READ MORE: Robbery suspect who threatened security guard with syringe sought by Ottawa police

This happened at a business in the 1200 block of Bank Street, according to police.

A police spokesperson said Wednesday that the two men didn’t know each other and that it was a non-targeted incident.

Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, Const. Amy Gagnon said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers arrested and charged a 32-year-old Ottawa man in connection with the reported stabbing on Tuesday, according to an update from police on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Community police teams returning to 3 Ottawa neighbourhoods in 2020

The man faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. Investigators have not recovered a weapon in this case, Gagnon said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, however police have not closed their investigation into the incident, Gagnon said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa Stabbingstabbing in Ottawaman charged for stabbing sleeping manOld Ottawa SouthOld Ottawa South stabbingstabbing in Old Ottawa South
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.