Boy cyclist killed in Orléans collision identified

A 13-year-old boy who died after colliding with a car in Orléans on Tuesday has been identified as Simon Peter Khouri.

Khouri was killed when he was struck while riding his bicycle on Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard near the on-ramp to Highway 174.

According to an obituary posted online, Khouri is identified as the son of Bassel Khouri and Ragheda Watfa and the brother of Alex William Khouri.

No charges have been laid as a result of the collision.

Khouri’s death comes amid renewed calls to update infrastructure and make roads safer for the city’s most vulnerable road users.

A motion put forth at city council several weeks ago by Coun. Catherine McKenney calls for the city of Ottawa to adopt the Vision Zero pledge to eliminate all road deaths in the city.

That motion came forward after a cyclist was struck and killed on Laurier Avenue just outside city hall in May.

Khouri’s funeral will be held at the McEvoy-Shields Funeral Home on Friday.