Montreal police investigating after Saint-Laurent man stabbed in apartment

Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed in an apartment early Friday morning in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers responded to a 911 call at around 1 a.m. near Filiatrault and du Collège streets.

According to police, three suspects were involved in an altercation that resulted in the stabbing in an apartment. They reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, and officers say they remain at large.

The victim has been taken to hospital, and police say they are unable to comment on his condition at the moment.

The force’s canine unit is being involved in the investigation.

