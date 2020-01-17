Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating after Saint-Laurent man stabbed in apartment

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 7:39 am
A Montreal police investigation is underway.
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed in an apartment early Friday morning in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers responded to a 911 call at around 1 a.m. near Filiatrault and du Collège streets.

READ MORE: Police called to Montreal North high school after students say they were threatened

According to police, three suspects were involved in an altercation that resulted in the stabbing in an apartment. They reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, and officers say they remain at large.

The victim has been taken to hospital, and police say they are unable to comment on his condition at the moment.

The force’s canine unit is being involved in the investigation.

