Noise complaint leads to seizure of 3 long guns from Ottawa apartment: police

A noise complaint about an Alta Vista apartment earlier this week concluded with the seizure of three long guns and ammunition and the arrest of a 71-year-old man, Ottawa police say.

Bylaw officers responded to the complaint in 1100 block of Ohio Street, just south of Billings Bridge, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from police.

After they knocked on the door of the unit in question, the officers believe they heard someone inside racking a gun and called police, the statement said.

When police officers got inside, they found a long gun “in plain view” and arrested the only person in the apartment “without incident,” according to the police service.

Guns and gangs investigators then went in, executed a search warrant and seized three long guns, as well as ammunition, the statement said.

The 71-year-old man police arrested is now facing several firearm-related charges and is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday, according to police.

The charges include:

Three counts of carelessly storing a firearm

Three counts of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence

Three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace

One count of common nuisance/endangering the lives or safety of the public.

