Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Noise complaint leads to seizure of 3 long guns from Ottawa apartment: police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:05 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle.
An Ottawa police vehicle. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

A noise complaint about an Alta Vista apartment earlier this week concluded with the seizure of three long guns and ammunition and the arrest of a 71-year-old man, Ottawa police say.

Bylaw officers responded to the complaint in 1100 block of Ohio Street, just south of Billings Bridge, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from police.

READ MORE: Wanted man should not have been released from custody, Ottawa police say

After they knocked on the door of the unit in question, the officers believe they heard someone inside racking a gun and called police, the statement said.

When police officers got inside, they found a long gun “in plain view” and arrested the only person in the apartment “without incident,” according to the police service.

Guns and gangs investigators then went in, executed a search warrant and seized three long guns, as well as ammunition, the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 teens facing charges after stolen car crashes in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say

The 71-year-old man police arrested is now facing several firearm-related charges and is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday, according to police.

The charges include:

  • Three counts of carelessly storing a firearm
  • Three counts of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence
  • Three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace
  • One count of common nuisance/endangering the lives or safety of the public.
Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeGuns and GangsOttawa BylawLong GunsOttawa guns and gangs unitAlta VistaOttawa arrestOttawa bylaw officersOttawa police seize ammunitionOttawa police seize long guns
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.