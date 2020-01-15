Menu

Crime

2 teens facing charges after stolen car crashes in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 1:17 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa police say they were quickly able to retrieve a stolen car Wednesday morning after the teenage driver allegedly refused to stop for police officers and crashed the vehicle minutes later in Barrhaven.

Two 16-year-old boys are facing unspecified charges in connection to the incident, police said in a news release.

According to police, a car was reported stolen from the 200 block of Markland Crescent just after 6:30 a.m.

Officers found the car on Strandherd Drive but the driver allegedly ignored police orders to stop and “sped away,” the police service said.

The officers didn’t keep pursuing the driver “for safety reasons” but they happened upon the same car again “within minutes” because it crashed at the intersection of Paul Métivier and Tapestry drives, the statement said.

Police arrested the driver “without incident” and later identified and arrested a passenger who had fled. Officers also found property stolen from the vehicle at that passenger’s home, police added.

The two teenage boys now facing charges were released on a promise to appear, police said.

