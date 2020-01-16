26-year-old man charged in hit and run of Tristan Roby: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old London man is facing charges in connection to the July 2019 hit-and-run collision that critically injured Tristan Roby, London police announced Thursday.

The then-17-year-old had been riding his bike with a friend along Exeter Road on the night of July 21 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle near Wonderland Road.

Roby, who turned 18 three days after the collision, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured leg, bruised lungs, a broken jaw, and several abrasions and contusions, injuries he continues to recover from. He returned home from the hospital in late October.

The vehicle involved fled the scene and was tailed by a witness who later detained a fleeing passenger, police said at the time of the collision. The vehicle itself was located in a nearby parking lot.

Since the incident, updates in the case have proved elusive. In October, police said they had received a number of tips, but added investigators needed more.

On Thursday, nearly six months after the hit and run, London police announced their first arrest in the case, saying a 26-year-old man had been taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Jesse Aron Bleck of London is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and two counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

“I only hope that the determination and perseverance of the Traffic Management Unit and all the other officers involved from the time of the incident to today, will bring some solace to Tristan and his family,” Chief Steve Williams said in a statement.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).