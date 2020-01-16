Suspect arrested after man seen peering into west-end Toronto home several times: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers have arrested a suspect after a man was seen peering through the windows of a west-end Toronto home several times.

Police said three incidents were reported during overnight hours between Jan. 2 and 5 in the area of Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive.

In a news release, officers said it was reported that in each incident, a couple were in their home when a man entered their backyard and looked into the windows of their home.

Police said the same home was targeted each time.

On Friday, police released an image of the suspect in the hope that someone would identify him.

Police have since said 24-year-old Ryan Perry of Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with the incidents after a search warrant was executed in the Park Lawn and Berry roads area.

Perry has been charged with three counts of prowling by night and three counts of mischief. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

