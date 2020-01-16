Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after man seen peering into west-end Toronto home several times: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 1:14 pm
Police previously released this image of a suspect wanted in connection with the incidents.
Police previously released this image of a suspect wanted in connection with the incidents. Toronto police / Handout

Toronto police say officers have arrested a suspect after a man was seen peering through the windows of a west-end Toronto home several times.

Police said three incidents were reported during overnight hours between Jan. 2 and 5 in the area of Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive.

In a news release, officers said it was reported that in each incident, a couple were in their home when a man entered their backyard and looked into the windows of their home.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspected prowler spotted peering into west-end Toronto home

Police said the same home was targeted each time.

On Friday, police released an image of the suspect in the hope that someone would identify him.

Police have since said 24-year-old Ryan Perry of Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with the incidents after a search warrant was executed in the Park Lawn and Berry roads area.

Perry has been charged with three counts of prowling by night and three counts of mischief. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
