Oshawa driver charged with fleeing from officer along Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

An Oshawa man faces several driving-related charges, including flight from police, following an incident just east of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:50 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop at a red light along Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Const. Joe Ayotte says the vehicle fled the scene but was not pursued due to “concern for public safety.”

Northumberland OPP eventually stopped the vehicle in the municipality of Trent Hills.

OPP say their investigation determined the vehicle was reported stolen from the Durham region.

Hakeem McIntosh, 22, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of failure to stop at a red light

Two counts of flight from a peace officer

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime

Stunt driving

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough later Tuesday, OPP said.

