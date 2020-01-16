Police investigating after reports of windows broken, woman hit by ball bearings in Fort Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police are investigating three separate incidents in which they say ball bearings struck the windows of two residences and a person in Fort Erie.

The first reported incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 11 just before 10:30 p.m. when investigators say a woman was struck in the face outside a restaurant on Central Avenue between Dufferin and Jarvis streets.

According to police, the man she was with says he was narrowly missed by another ball bearing around the same time.

The woman was treated for a minor injury at the scene and released. Neither of the two victims saw where the objects came from, police say.

A search by a canine unit did not turn up any suspects, according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara police believe a number of ball bearings were used as projectiles in three separate reported incidents in Fort Erie. Niagara Regional Police

Two other potentially related incidents were later reported to police. Detectives believe those incidents happened before the one involving the couple on Central Avenue.

Detectives say windows were broken at a home on Jarvis Street west of Central Avenue as well as a multi-unit residence on Emerick Avenue between Central Avenue and Robinson Street.

Investigators believe the two incidents happened overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Niagara police say two residences were hit by ball bearings on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Niagara Regional Police

There were no injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives do not believe a BB gun or Air Soft firearm was used in any of the incidents, and there is no suspect information at present.

Anyone with information or surveillance video are asked to reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 9339.