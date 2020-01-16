Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after reports of windows broken, woman hit by ball bearings in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 1:07 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 1:25 pm
Niagara police believe a number of ball bearings were used as projectiles in three separate reported incidents in Fort Erie.
Niagara police believe a number of ball bearings were used as projectiles in three separate reported incidents in Fort Erie. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara police are investigating three separate incidents in which they say ball bearings struck the windows of two residences and a person in Fort Erie.

The first reported incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 11 just before 10:30 p.m. when investigators say a woman was struck in the face outside a restaurant on Central Avenue between Dufferin and Jarvis streets.

READ MORE: Fatal stabbing under investigation in St. Catharines — police

According to police, the man she was with says he was narrowly missed by another ball bearing around the same time.

The woman was treated for a minor injury at the scene and released. Neither of the two victims saw where the objects came from, police say.

A search by a canine unit did not turn up any suspects, according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement
Niagara police believe a number of ball bearings were used as projectiles in three separate reported incidents in Fort Erie.
Niagara police believe a number of ball bearings were used as projectiles in three separate reported incidents in Fort Erie. Niagara Regional Police

Two other potentially related incidents were later reported to police. Detectives believe those incidents happened before the one involving the couple on Central Avenue.

Detectives say windows were broken at a home on Jarvis Street west of Central Avenue as well as a multi-unit residence on Emerick Avenue between Central Avenue and Robinson Street.

READ MORE: 2 St. Catharines private school students charged after alleged sexual, physical abuse of child

Investigators believe the two incidents happened overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Niagara police say two residences were hit by ball bearings on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Niagara police say two residences were hit by ball bearings on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Niagara Regional Police

There were no injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives do not believe a BB gun or Air Soft firearm was used in any of the incidents, and there is no suspect information at present.

Anyone with information or surveillance video are asked to reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 9339.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara policeCentral AvenueDufferin StreetFort ErieRobinson StreetJarvis Streetball bearingsball bearings Fort Erieemerick avenuewoman hit by ball bearing Fort Erie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.